Indigenous communities could be decimated by coronavirus, activists say

With their limited medical resources, Guyana’s Indigenous communities are at risk of potential devastating consequences if the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) makes its way into any one of them, Amerindian People’s Association (APA) member Michael McGarrell has warned.

McGarrell, who serves as Geographic Information System and Forest Policy Officer at the APA, made the remarks during a panel discussion ‘Indigenous Peoples responses to the threat of COVID-19 in Guyana,’ with fellow APA members Laura George, who is the APA Governance and Rights Coordinator and Jean La Rose, who is the Executive Director of the non-governmental organization (NGO).

According to McGarrell, indigenous communities are closely knitted and should someone be infected the virus can be easily be transmitted to the entire community.