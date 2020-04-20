Financial resources will have to be reprioritised in wake of COVID-19 – Winston Jordan

De facto Minister of Finance, Winston Jordan has said that Guyana will over the next few months have to reprioritize the use of its financial resources and possibly access the Natural Resources Fund as it copes with the impact of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

During an interview with the Depart-ment of Public Information (DPI) he reiterated that government is working to establish a database of the vulnerable to facilitate a strategy for short, medium and long- term economic support but noted that the current “political hurdle” will have to be cleared before any sort of stimulus package is offered.

The hurdle referenced is the fact the Guyana’s governance has been in a holding pattern since March 2 when General and Regional Elections were held. Seven weeks after these elections the results have not been declared and the National Assembly has not been constituted. Elements within GECOM have been accused of trying to rig the elections in favour of the incumbent APNU+AFC and a recount is to be done.