Education Ministry announces at-home learning tools

With the closure of schools extended indefinitely due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Ministry of Education on Sunday announced options for students to learn from home.

In a statement, the ministry directed parents and guardians to visit the Ministry of Education’s website at https://bit.39Y698S to access National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) Practice Test Papers in the four core areas (English, Science, Social Studies and Mathematics) and online study textbooks.

Additionally, textbooks and other learning material can be accessed on the Ministry’s website: Nursery Text Books (https://bit.ly/2ROjOIv), Primary Text Books (https://bit.ly/2wTXHZQ), and Secondary Text Books (https://bit.ly/3eFBJdY).