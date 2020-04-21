-10-hour work day approved, 14-day quarantine for CARICOM observers reversed

Following the approval of a 10-hour work day and the reversal of a decision to quarantine CARICOM observers for 14 days, the Guyana Elections Com-mission (GECOM) is one step closer to executing a national recount of votes cast in the March 2 General and Regional Elections.

“Not long from now,” GECOM Chair, retired Justice Claudette Singh, told reporters yesterday when asked for a start date.

Government-nominated GECOM Commissioner Vincent Alexander added that the Commission expected to receive a “draft order” for the recount last evening though the “start date” itself will be influenced by the availability of the high-level observer team from the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).