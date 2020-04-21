Some skeptical citizens not abiding by social distancing guidelines, curfew

While many Guyanese are continuing to abide by social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), some are living life as per normal, including hosting family get-togethers, drinking with others at bars and defying the national curfew.

In the village of Belle West, at Canal Number Two, some residents are hosting parties, which sometimes go way past the midnight hour, despite the 6pm curfew, with visitors from both inside and outside of the village.

Several of those residents have since claimed that COVID-19 is a hoax that was fabricated by the government to stall the elections results. Others just think it is plain deception, including some of the elderly people.