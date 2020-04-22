Exxon among 34 vying to market Guyana’s oil

Thirty-four companies have submitted expressions of interests (EOIs) to market Guyana’s entitlement from the Exxon-operated Liza Destiny FPSO in the Stabroek Block, offshore Guyana.

The companies include the Stabroek Block operator ExxonMobil, current marketer Shell Western Supply and Trading Ltd, former British Petroleum Company BP, Norway’s state-owned Equinor and Total. Also among the pool of bidders is major commodities trader Glencore, which operates in a number of countries and has been the subject of a number of investigations for “suspicion of bribery” and has been subpoenaed by the US Justice Department in 2018 over possible violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act relating to its operations in Nigeria, Venezuela and the Democratic Republic of Congo.