Body of man missing after Pomeroon River collision recovered

The body of Ryan Khayum, the Charity farmer who went missing after a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) vessel collided with his on Monday night has been recovered.

Stabroek News was reliably informed that Khayum’s body was found floating sometime yesterday afternoon in the Pomeroon River.

Reports are that the discovery was made a short distance from where the accident occurred. Khayum’s wife, who was also involved in the accident was a part of the search team that made the discovery.

According to a press release from the GDF, ongoing investigations have so far revealed that Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guard vessel, the GDFS HAWK 1028, which had four ranks on board, was returning from Charity, Essequibo, to the Floating Base when the incident took place. This was around 21.00 hours on Monday night.

The GDF has since commenced a Board of Inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident.