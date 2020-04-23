COVID-19 cases climb to 70

The Ministry of Public Health today said that the number of confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus rose to 70 from 67 yesterday. Deaths remain at 7.

The update provided by the Ministry follows:

APRIL 23, 2020

PRESS BRIEFING

COVID-19

Fellow Guyanese, Good Afternoon,

Thank you for joining me for today’s update on COVID-19 in Guyana.

As of yesterday, three hundred and seventy-five persons (375) have been tested of which Three hundred and five (305) tested negative. The total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 is seventy (70) and the deaths remain at seven (7). The recovered cases are at 12.

– Seventeen persons (17) are in institutional quarantine & Fifty-one (51) in isolation, there are five (5) persons in our COVID- 19 ICU

· Of the 70 positive COVID-19 cases, 66 persons contracted the virus right here in Guyana.

· For the period under review, 23 persons were admitted to our COVID-19 ICU.

· Of the 23, 12 improved and have been removed to a Step-Down Facility.

· 5 deaths have occurred in our COVID-19 ICU and 1 person so far has recovered

Now for the Global report, according to WHO there are: –

2, 471,136 confirmed cases with 169,006 deaths

In the Region of the Americas the number of confirmed cases is 925,291 with 44,775 deaths.

We continue to have the challenge with under reporting from persons who have been in contact with a COVID-19 case mainly due to the associated stigma. I assure you my fellow Guyanese this attitude will take us nowhere except to add to our death toll. Guyanese, lives matter and because of this, if we stand together, we will stand stronger.

For those of you who are afraid of the associated stigma I encourage you to be brave, come forward, help us to help you and your family stay alive.

I urge you to stop taking matters in your own hands, COVID-19 is serious business. Please call the COVID-19 hotline or utilize the App.

Today I have with me Dr. Quacy Grant, the Focal Point for Tubercolosis & HIV of the National Tuberculosis Programme in Guyana.

Dr Quacy Grant is here to speak about the persons living with Tuberculosis and how they may be affected by the COVID-19

Thank you Minister

I am Dr Quacy Grant

· For those of you diagnosed with Tubercolosis this message is especially for you. We want you to know that you are at increased risk of developing the most complicated form of COVID-19 if you become infected you may require ICU care and there is the possibility of you dying.

· Why? As are aware TB is an opportunistic disease, which simply means that it attacks those persons whose immune system is already weak. So your chances of becoming infected with this virus is much higher.

· If you are affected by both diseases your immune system will not produce the full response needed to fight. TB mainly affects the lungs so does the COVID-19 and because of this your lungs will not be able to survive this attack.

· So, we are advising that if you have TB it is important to take your medication daily as advised by the outreach worker

· Also, it is vital that you stay home and avoid contact with persons

· Your room should be well ventilated, so open the windows and use your fan pointing it towards the window

· For you it is a must that you wear a mask even while at home especially if you live with others

· A balanced diet will assist you with full recovery so make it a priority

· Hand hygiene and cough etiquette are for you as well so make it a practice

I do hope that the information provided today was useful, remember TB is treatable and can be cured. Help us to keep you alive.

Thank you, Dr Grant, for sharing this valuable information.

According to Dr. Tedros Director General of WHO”: There are worrying upward trends in Central & South America… even though the numbers are relatively low.” He further emphasized this “Make no Mistake, we have a long way to go. This virus will be with us for a long time”. Guyana like the other countries are now strengthening the response by putting medium and long-term measures in place.

Please utilize our services; your health and wellness are very important. Our health care workers are doing their utmost best at risk to themselves in an effort to protect you and me. Don’t be irresponsible, complacent and selfish! Follow the guidelines and Stay Home! Our safety is in our own hands.

Remember as always to wash hands, practice cough etiquette and avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth. And remember, the only vaccine and medication for COVID-19 is social distancing!

God bless you all

v Stay home! Stay safe! Save lives!