GuySuCo may seek gov’t aid to meet May payroll – source

The financial crisis facing the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) is likely to force the company to approach the caretaker government for aid in order to pay employees’ wages and salaries for May, a source on Tuesday told Stabroek News.

The source said that while April wages and salaries are being paid, it is likely that the company will face a challenge to pay wages and salaries for May and may have to seek assistance to meet its payroll requirements.

Corporate Communications Manager, Audreyanna Thomas, when contacted on Tues-day said such information has not been made available to her and therefore she was unable to comment on the issue at the time.