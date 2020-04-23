Irfaan Ali: ‘undemocratic forces will not succeed’

Presidential candidate of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic, Irfaan Ali, on Monday said that there have been enough delays in the post-elections crisis and “undemocratic forces will not succeed” as he called for the will of the people to be honoured.

Ali, made the statements during his address to the nation in a live Facebook stream.

“I assure Guyanese that those undemocratic forces will not succeed, the will of the people must be and will be honoured. There is no compromise on this…We have had enough delays. It is time that the new administration commence work in the interest of all Guyanese,” Ali said in his address.