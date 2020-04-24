My old party’s Paramountcy – Now a discredited joke?

-Sad unending power-lust

Even as I feel that this which you now read should be my final lamentation of regret over the diminished status of a Party I once embraced, I know that my peers, the age-group oldsters – still tribal and loyal will fume at my derogation, disparagement of “my old party” – the People’s National Congress (PNC).

The above is a too-long non-journalistic sentence to introduce a personal developed disappointment with the transformed entity which the new PNC has metamorphosed into. In truth, it should not be any business of mine these days. Not since 1997 when Kit Nascimento’s Commentary against Cheddi Jagan’s misconstrued remarks helped me to a final decision to quit a once formidable political institution. Let me explain in two or three paragraphs.