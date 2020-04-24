Ministry donates 20 tablet computers to GPHC’s COVID-19 isolation unit

The Ministry of Public Telecommunications has donated 20 tablet computers to the GPHC for use by COVID-19 patients in its Isolation Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

A release from the Ministry yesterday said that as part of the government’s COVID-19 relief measures, it has donated to the ICU at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and the National Community Policing Organisation of Guyana.

The release said that the Isolation ICU has a capacity for 16 patients and was recently established to provide care for COVID-19 patients who require intensive treatment.