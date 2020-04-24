Guyana News

Ministry donates 20 tablet computers to GPHC’s COVID-19 isolation unit

Personal Assistant to Minister Cathy Hughes, Cathy Martin (right), presents the masks to Kristopher  Roberts, Liaison Officer of the National Community Policing Organisation of Guyana at the Ministry of Public Security. (Ministry of Public Telecommunications photo)
By

The Ministry of Public Telecommunications has donated 20 tablet computers to the GPHC for use by COVID-19 patients in its Isolation Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

A release from the Ministry yesterday said that as part of the government’s COVID-19 relief measures, it has donated to the ICU at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and the National Community Policing Organisation of Guyana.

The release said that the  Isolation ICU has a capacity for 16 patients and was recently established to provide care for COVID-19 patients who require intensive treatment.