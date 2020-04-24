‘Right decisions’ will be made on T20 World Cup: ICC

LONDON, CMC – Cricket Australia yesterday committed firmly to taking “the right decisions at the right time” to ensure this year’s Twenty20 World Cup proceeded as planned, even as doubt continued to surround the showpiece amidst the raging coronavirus global pandemic.

Speaking following an International Cricket Council’s chief executives meeting, Cricket Australia’s CEO Kevin Roberts said his governing body would continue to monitor developments while also “exploring all other options”.

Australia are scheduled to stage the T20 World Cup between October 18 to November 15 tournament but the event has been jeopardized by the onset of the COVID-19 virus which has already infected 2.6 million people worldwide and caused nearly 189 000 deaths.

“Cricket Australia is working closely with the ICC, the Local Organising Committee and the Australian government so we have a comprehensive understanding of exactly what it will take to be able to play the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 in October in Australia as planned,” Roberts said.

“We are also jointly exploring all other options in relation to staging the event and will take the right decisions at the right time so we can host a wonderful celebration of the sport and keep everyone involved safe and well.”

West Indies are the reigning T20 World champions and have been installed in Group 1 alongside the hosts, Pakistan, Zealand and two yet-to-be-determined qualifiers.

The ICC said like the men’s tournament, planning would also continue for the women’s 50-over World Cup, carded for February 6 to March 7 in New Zealand next year.

At yesterday’s meeting, chief executives discussed the impact of the pandemic on the sports, while pledging their respective boards’ commitment to dealing with the challenges posed in coming months.

With several tours already postponed because of COVID-19, the ICC also took the decision to review the Future Tours Programme over the next three years.

However, the world governing body delayed any decisions on the World Test Championship and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League until gaining “a greater understanding of the impact of the cricket that has been lost on the competitions”.

ICC chief executive, Manu Sawhney, lauded the member boards for their “unified approach” and reiterated that all decisions on global events would be made in the best interest of all stakeholders.

“I am grateful to my fellow CEOs for their clear commitment to a unified approach to steering cricket through this pandemic. We will work in partnership for the best outcomes for the sport in relation to both ICC events and bilateral cricket,” Sawhney said. “We agreed on the importance of taking well informed, responsible decisions in relation to the resumption of international cricket.

“The complexities involved in being able to stage ICC global events are extensive to ensure we protect the health and safety of everyone involved and they will be carefully considered before any decisions are arrived at in the best interests of the game.”

Chief executives of the 12 full members and three Associate boards attended the meeting staged via conference call.