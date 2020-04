A Canal No.1 Polder woman was murdered last night by a man who invaded her home and police have since launch a hunt for the suspect who is known to the community.

The dead woman has been identified as Laila Ramnauth, 58, of Canal No.1, West Bank Demerara. Up to press time police were at the scene. The murder occurred at approximately 8.48 pm yesterday.

A relative, who asked to remain anonymous, last night told Stabroek News that neigbours rushed to the woman’s house after hearing loud screams.