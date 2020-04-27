High-level CARICOM team can submit report after recount

The finalised order for the recount of votes at the March 2nd general elections will allow a high-level CARICOM team to submit a report at the end of the process which ”may” be considered by GECOM but up to yesterday there was no word on when it will arrive here.

Word from CARICOM is essential to deciding on when the recount will begin as the order sets out a special function for its scrutineers. CARICOM had been left slighted after a recount agreement brokered in March by its Chair, Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley was scuttled when an APNU+AFC candidate went to court and obtained an injunction against it. Mottley thereafter said that it appeared that there are forces here that do not want the votes from the March 2nd general elections recounted and she warned that a government sworn in without a credible tabulation would not have legitimacy. Analysts say that CARICOM is likely seeking assurances that there won’t be a recurrence of this fiasco.

Asked about the CARICOM team, GECOM’s Public Relations official Yolanda Ward last evening said that “there has been some indication but nothing official.”