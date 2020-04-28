Contrasting wins for Validium, Allicock

Vance Validum and Akeem Allicock secured contrasting victories when the inaugural I-Bet Supreme FIFA 20 ‘League of Champions’ e-Sports Championship, continued on Sunday evening.
It was a clinical performance from Validum (Liverpool), who crushed Travis Hart (FC Barcelona) by a 4-1 scoreline in the opening leg of their two match affair.
On the other hand, Akeem Allicock (FC Barcelona) squeaked past Osase Barclay (Juventus) 2-1. Also, Dane Haynes (FC Barcelona) and Emuwnah Pross (Real Madrid CF) played to a 1–1 draw.