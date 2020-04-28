Fifteen now recovered from COVID-19

Fifteen persons have now recovered from the Novel Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in Guyana, according to the Ministry of Public Health, which says the number of positive cases has not increased since Saturday.

This announcement was made yesterday during the Ministry of Public Health’s daily COVID-19 update. De facto Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence stated that three more persons have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 15, while adding that there were no new positive confirmed cases since the 74th was recorded last Saturday. She added that nine more persons were tested for the virus, bringing the total number of persons tested to 464.

Additionally it was stated that five persons remain in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, while some 51 persons are in institutional isolation and 24 in institutional quarantine. The number of deaths as a result of the virus remains at 8.