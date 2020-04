The Ithaca man who allegedly fatally stabbed his former common-law wife last Thursday afternoon was yesterday remanded to prison on a murder charge after he appeared at the Fort Wellington Magistrate’s Court.

Jamal Angus, also known as ‘Country,’ 24, appeared before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh via Skype on the charge that on Thursday, April, 23, he murdered Vanessa Benjamin, 21.

Angus, who was not required to plead to the charge, was remanded to prison and will return to court on June 10.