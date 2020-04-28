Suspect in murder of Canal No.1 woman held

The suspect in the murder of a Canal No.1 woman has admitted to the crime and is currently in police custody.

The suspect, police say was apprehended yesterday morning at around 9 on the De Kinderen Public Road, West Coast Demerara. The man is accused of murdering Tameshwarie Sonilal also known as Laila Ramnauth. “All the people who had come out, the men kick down the door and saw the individual (suspect) in the house, he was inside her room on a ledge close to the roof and they call him to come down but he didn’t so they pushed him down…” the relative who was present on the scene related to this newspaper on Sunday night.