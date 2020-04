Michael Vaughan: ECB should consider scrapping overseas players to save money

The England and Wales Cricket Board should consider temporarily scrapping overseas players in the County Championship to cut costs, says former England captain Michael Vaughan.

There will be no cricket in England or Wales before at least 1 July because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Yesterday, a report from a financial advisory firm said counties face a loss of £85m if the entire season is lost.

“You have to look at every area where you can save a few quid,” said Vaughan.