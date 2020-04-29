COVID-19 cases rise to 78

De facto Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence this afternoon said that the number of persons positive for COVID-19 has risen to 78 from yesterday’s 75. Deaths remain at 8.

An abridged presentation by Lawrence follows:

Good Afternoon, everyone. I am once again happy to be with you and to provide today’s COVID-19 update.

Central Georgetown continues to be the epicenter with the positive cases identifiedcoming from the following communities; in the north of Georgetown: Kitty, Sophia,Turkeyen, Liliendaal, Cummings Lodge, Alberttown and Cummingsburg.

In the south of Georgetown: Bourda, Lamaha Park, South Ruimveldt and Thirst Park.

Fellow Guyanese, you would note from the areas listed that the Corona Virus Disease isin several of the densely populated areas in our city.

We need to stop and take stock of this situation; you must adhere to the guidelinesprovided or we will be in a situation that we cannot control (repeat). Many of you have read the article of the Spanish Flu and how Guyana suffered during that period. And certainly, we do not want a repeat of this.

For today we are reporting 3 new cases bringing our total confirmed cases to 78.

The number of persons recovered thus far has increased to eighteen (18). Deaths from the COVID-19 virus remain at 8. Five hundred and nineteen (519) persons have been tested, of whom four hundred and forty-one (441) are negative. There are three (3) persons in our COVID-19 ICU, eighteen (18) in our institutional quarantine and fifty-two (52) in isolation.