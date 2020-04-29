COVID-19 restrictions upturn life in Deep South Rupununi village

With schools being closed indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), many residents of Karaudarnau Village, Deep South Rupununi, have retreated to their respective farms in the nearby forests to avoid the outbreak, however, they are still being negatively affected by restrictions put in place to slow the spread of the deadly respiratory disease.

Karaudarnau is home to more than a thousand persons, most of whom are from the Wapichan tribe.

During a telephone interview with Stabroek News yesterday, Cheryl Stephens explained that in contrast to many developing indigenous communities, many persons in Karaudarnau still depend on farming and hunting for a living.