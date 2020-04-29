Holness says all Jamaicans could get COVID

(Jamaica Star) Prime Minister Andrew Holness was blunt. “The possibility is that all of us, at some point in time, will get it,” he said about the coronavirus, which has had a crippling economy on the country since the first case was discovered on March 10.

“The COVID-19 is not a death sentence. It is not something that individuals should be scorned because the truth is the probability, and indeed the possibility is that at some point in time, maybe not now, maybe not tomorrow, but this disease is going to be around… This virus is around now and the possibility is that all of us, at some point in time, will get it,” Holness said.

Jamaica has confirmed 364 cases of the COVID-19 as of yesterday. Some 143 (39 per cent) of the total confirmed cases are males while 221 (61 per cent) are females with ages ranging from two months to 87 years.

HEALTH CRISIS

The Holness-led Government yesterday signalled that it is important that the management of the COVID crisis does not lead to further economic fallout. The prime minister said that his administration, in managing the health crisis, is seeking to ensure that there is no spike in the COVID cases which would impact the public health system’s ability to respond.

Holness says the Government is trying to find a way to balance public health and the country’s economy.

“This is the balancing act. Every measure we put it place to slow down the movement slows down our economy. People will be out of work, out of job and bills pile up,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that Jamaicans are feeling the impact of the crisis, and even though the Government has urged people to stay home, he accepts that all Jamaicans cannot do that.