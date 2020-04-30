Guyana News

Court orders curfew offender to hold up sign for hour

Romal Gardner was sentenced to one hour of “standing and displaying the curfew notice”. (Guyana Police Force photo)
A man who breached the curfew which is in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) was yesterday sentenced to one hour of standing and displaying a curfew notice.

The police yesterday said that Romal Gardner was charged for breach of restriction to home. He appeared at the Diamond/Golden Grove Magistrate’s Court.

 “Breach of restriction to home, in contravention of No.1 Restriction of the COVID-19 Emergency Measures #53/2020, contrary to Section 21 (2) of the Public Health Ordinance, Chapter 145”, was the charge, the police said.