‘I would have approached it differently’

Former West Indies wicketkeeper, Jeffrey Dujon reckons he would not have handled the grievances between Chris Gayle and Ramnaresh Sarwan in the manner in which it unfolded.

Gayle took to social media and unleashed a verbal attack on his former West Indies teammate, Sarwan after he was released from the Jamaica Tallawahs, a team where Sarwan functions as the Assistant Coach, for this year’s Caribbean Premier League.

When asked by veteran radio personality, Andrew Mason on his radio programme, Mason and Guests, Tuesday night, as to what advice he would give Gayle following the incident Dujon responded, “I’d have to ask him first of all what the whole situation is and it goes without saying that’s not the way I would have approached it.”