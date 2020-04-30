Isaiah Layne to focus on strengthening mental approach

Isaiah Layne has a very relaxed and unassuming demeanor but the southpaw talent certainly doesn’t lack ambition.

The 15-year-old Saint Stanislaus College Table Tennis talent is one of Guyana’s promising junior players who is capable of forging a prolonged career.

Most around the Table Tennis circuit are struck by his grace. His technique isn’t too shabby and according to coach Dwain Dick, Layne’s work ethics is good and he has all the right attributes.

But there is one little matter Layne needs to iron out. He is probably too much of a nice guy which doesn’t work in his favour on the sparring table.