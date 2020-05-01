COVID-19 lockdown lengthened to June 3rd

The measures which have been implemented to curb community spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been extended for one month, according to an order in the Official Gazette.

An amendment to the COVID-19 Emergency Measures dated April 29 and published yesterday states that the measures which were first implemented on April 3 will last until June 3 unless earlier terminated, extended or amended by notice from the Ministry of Public Health.

The measures which are being effected under an order in the name of de facto Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence include a countrywide lockdown with a 6 pm to 6 am curfew and a restriction on services except for those deemed essential.