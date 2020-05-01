Rights of members of GAWU being violated at various workplaces

Dear Editor,

The GAWU noted that on April 28 Stabroek News reported in an article titled “Canadian silver miner buying Guyana Goldfields” that the Government of Guyana welcomed the sale of Guyana Goldfield Limited to Silvercorp Metals Inc. The newspaper also reported that the now de facto Government, among other things, was very much concerned about the upholding of workers’ rights. The GAWU as well calls on the relevant actors to ensure that the workers’ rights are respected and that due process is followed as we saw elsewhere in the media the recognized union expressing concern over the sale.

While we are heartened by the Government’s apparent concern regarding the workers of Guyana Goldfields, we cannot help but point to an uneven approach in the Administration’s attitude. Our Union, as the recognized bargaining agent of the workers of the Demerara Timbers Limited (DTL) has for sometime been seeking to have the Company respect the workers’ right to Collective Bargaining. We have drawn this situation to the attention of the Government, through the Department of Labour, yet though the law is on the workers’ side there is apparent foot-dragging. This matter was also championed at the level of the Trade Union Recognition and Certification Board (TURCB) and while certain action was decided upon, again we must lament that there hasn’t been, seemingly, any alacrity to meaningfully address the issue.

Apart from that, our Union, during 2019, was certified as the recognized bargaining agent on behalf of the workers employed by the NICIL-owned Skeldon Energy Inc (SEI). Our attempts to engage the Company in discussions towards formalizing our relations have been stonewalled as the SEI is refusing to engage the GAWU. Again, we drew this to the Department of Labour’s and the TURCB’s attention and, so far the situation remains unchanged. Like in the instance of DTL, the law favours the workers and there is, apparently, little or no efforts to have the Company being respectful.

We also are encountering a similar situation regarding our application for recognition at the MARDS. Several months have gone by and though a decision has been taken to consider our application, within the context of the law, we understand that hardly anything was done. This situation, of course, for the workers is most frustrating as they are eagerly looking forward to our Union’s representation.

In addition, while the Administration speaks about upholding workers’ rights, we also cannot forget it was the same Government that denied sugar workers their severance entitlements. Those injustices had to be corrected by the Courts after prolonged legal battles and saw the workers, for their pains suffered, being awarded damages.

We find the hot-and-cold approach of the Administration toward workers’ rights most disturbing. We hasten to point out that rights are rights and they must be enforced without any fear or favour. The GAWU nevertheless, even at this late hour, looks forward to the de facto Government enforcing workers’ rights across-the-board and that those who have been denied their rights at last receive justice.

Yours faithfully,

Seepaul Narine

General Secretary

GAWU