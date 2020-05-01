They should prioritize democratic ideals

Dear Editor,

I write in response to Lin-Jay Harry-Voglezon’s fulminations `Malicious, mischievous and reckless editorial’ (SN April 29) as it pertains to Stabroek News’s editorial dated, April 27, 2020.

The editorial was incisive. It pulled no punches with regards to GECOM’s proposed recount: (1) it highlighted vulnerabilities and areas of concern; and (2) it outlined the expectations of the police in clear and unambiguous terms. It laid bare what defenders of democracy know – that the riggers have reached a point of no return. It was also hopeful that Claudette Singh, the Chair-person of GECOM, would actually pay some attention to her legacy and place in Guyanese history.

On the other hand, Lin-Jay Harry-Voglezon’s letter simply demonstrated his willful blindness with respect to GECOM’s shenanigans; these actions have shamed all Guyanese, and robbed the people of their electoral mandate.

Lin-Jay Harry-Voglezon (SN – 2020.04.29), Sherwood Lowe (SN – 2020.04.28; 2020.03.09;11;15) and Lincoln Lewis (SN – 2020.04.02;05;19;26), among others, are under the delusion that the Guyanese public, independent media and commentators, and concerned citizens are incapable of recognising their gas-lighting and facile presentations. Instead of these feeble attempts to appear above the fray and objective, they should concentrate on convincing their fellow travelers that the democratic right of the people of Guyana is paramount. I beseech these personalities to place the country before party loyalty.

They should (1) publicly and unambiguously demand that the Regional District 4 (R4) Statements of Polls (SOPs) be released forthwith; (2) publicly castigate GECOM for holding these public documents hostage; (3) convince their bedfellows that R4 SOPs must be released; (4) educate their compatriots that these documents are the property of the people of Guyana; and (5) not rest until R4 SOPs are made public. Finally, they should use their good influence to remind GECOM that it is not a Private Limited Company wholly owned by the APNU+AFC.

The country will thank them when they selflessly prioritize democratic ideals, transparency, credibility and accountability over partisan agenda. They can start with an immediate call for the publication of R4 SOPs by GECOM.

Absent the above, everything else is noise, just noise.

Yours faithfully,

Kowlasar Misir