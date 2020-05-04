COVID-19 cases jump by 10

De facto Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence today reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 pushing the total number of cases to 92.

In the Ministry’s briefing today, Lawrence did not state if the new cases were detected over several days. The Ministry had not updated figures over the holiday weekend.

Lawrence also continued to berate members of the public over their cavalier outlook towards the virus.

She said: “Our health care workers continue to work selflessly in order to protect us all, but you continue to behave very selfishly, with total disregard for your own safety and for your own life. With regard to the social distancing guidelines, you have interpreted them to suit your own agenda. Not only are you continuing to congregate in large numbers, but you are also there way past the curfew time and with no face mask for your protection and those around you.

“Fellow Guyanese, It is extremely unfair to those who are following the guidelines to be placed at unnecessary risk. From the inception you were all told that we can stop COVID-19 from spreading; by simply staying home and following all the precautionary guidelines; that advice is still in effect. You know all these guidelines, so please adhere to them so that we can get on with our lives and our livelihood”.

COVID-19 deaths remain at 9.