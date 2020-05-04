President says will abide by result of recount

President David Granger today welcomed the announcement of a date for the start of the recount of votes from the March 2nd general elections and said that he will abide by the result.

In an address to the nation, he also called for Guyanese to be patient.

An excerpt of the President’s address follows:

The Elections Commission has announced the date on which the total national recount of the ballots cast at 2nd March 2020 General and Regional Elections will begin.

I welcome the Commission’s announcement. The entire nation is awaiting the completion of the recount of the ballots and the declaration of the results by the Elections Commission.

I have said, repeatedly, that I shall accept the declaration of the results by the Elections Commission, which will allow for a democratically elected government to be sworn-in to office.

The General and Regional Elections were free, fair and orderly. Subsequent events resulted in the prolongation of the electoral process well beyond the deadline for the declaration of results. That prolongation was occasioned by a delay owing to legal challenges in the Supreme Court of Judicature and the Court of Appeal.

I have complied always with the rulings of the Courts. I have never interfered, intervened or intruded in the work of the Elections Commission; its independence is respected, and I have upheld always the Constitution o