Energy Dep’t proposes experts to evaluate prospective oil marketers

The Department of Energy (DE) has proposed a list of experts to help evaluate prospective marketers for Guyana’s oil as the current pool of National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) evaluators lack the required expertise in the area.

As part of NPTAB guidelines, those persons selected would not be known until the process is completed as it runs the risk of exposing them not only to interested bidders but the public.

“The DE proposed a list of names of persons to serve on the evaluation committee to ensure that the panel has the type of expertise required, while simultaneously adhering to the NPTAB regulations,” DE Director Dr. Mark Bynoe told a press conference yesterday.