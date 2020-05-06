Online classes a double-edged sword

Online classes for secondary and tertiary level students are proving to be a double-edged sword – beneficial but also inaccessible, according to the level teachers and students.

In wake of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Guyana, schools have taken their classes online. This initiative was undertaken by the Ministry of Education, who advised parents, students and teachers to take advantage of online learning options, as well as television and radio broadcasts, to continue schooling while schools remain closed across the country. While most of the online websites aim to educate nursery and primary level students, some programmes target the secondary level students. This approach has proven to be beneficial for some, while unfortunately, those who do not have access to the internet and computer systems are left at a disadvantage.