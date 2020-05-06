Trinidad cricket legend Brian Lara turns 51

(Trinidad Express) Cricket legend Brian Lara has celebrated another milestone in his life, having cross half-century.

Lara turned 51 on Saturday, and all across the globe birthday wishes poured out for the former West Indies captain.

Former international cricketer, and former captain of the Indian national team, Sachin Tendulkar was one of the first people to extend birthday greetings to the cricket star.



Tendulkar took to Twitter and tweeted the following: Wishing my fellow Taurean a very happy birthday. It was great fun catching up with you recently. Have a great one, Prince! Look forward to seeing you soon. Take care.

Indian international cricketer, Shikhar Dhawan, also wished Lara, who is regarded as the ‘Prince of Trinidad’, a happy birthday.

Dhawan tweeted: Happy birthday to the legend, the Prince of Trinidad and Tobago, and a great human being @BrianLara. Hope you have a beautiful year and soon we’ll do our dance lessons.



On Saturday, the International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter and asked fans to rate their favourite Brian Lara innings as they wished the left-handed star batsman a happy birthday.

The ICC took a clip from their archives. Lara scored 111 runs from 94 balls against South Africa. This carried the West Indies to the semi-finals of the 1996 World Cup.

To date, Lara holds the record for the player with the highest individual score in Test cricket.

He made his Test debut against Pakistan in 1990 and has represented the West Indies in 131 Test Cricket matches. Within those, his score stands at 11,953 runs, and when it comes to One-Day Internationals (ODI), his score stands at 10,405 runs from 299 games.

Hailed a hero in West Indies cricket, Lara continues to serve as an inspiration to several players of the current generation.