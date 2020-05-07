Only 25 ballot boxes recounted on day one

Only 25 ballot boxes from a total of 2,339 were counted on day one of the long-awaited recount of votes from the March 2 General and Regional Elections and after a late start yesterday, various hiccups and getting used to the procedures, today will give a clearer picture of whether the projection of 25 days for completion will have to be drastically revised.

On a day of tension and drama when dozens of GECOM officials and workers, party agents and observers thronged the Arthur Chung Convention Centre (ACCC) for the process that is seen as vital to ending a two-month-old electoral crisis, the 8 am start was not met as security checks and fine-tuning of the process took extra time.

The ballot box tally was disclosed last evening by Public Relations Officer of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Yolanda Ward who said that out of the 25 ballot boxes counted, seven were from District 1, six from District 2, Seven from District 3 and five from the pivotal District 4.