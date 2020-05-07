Small amount of oil seeped into river from GPL Kingston complex

Dear Editor,

An oil spill was discovered yesterday, 2020 May 6 within the compound of the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL Inc.) Kingston Power Complex. A small amount of the spill seeped into the Demerara River.

After the discovery, GPL’s personnel expedited industry standard safety, health and environmental procedures to contain the spill. The general public is hereby reassured that GPL’s efforts to contain the spill have thus far proven successful.

GPL wishes to advise the general public that our company embraces industry standard fuel management practices and a thorough investigation will be conducted to prevent a recurrence.

Yours faithfully,

Shevion Alexis Sears

Public Relations Officer,

Guyana Power and Light Inc.