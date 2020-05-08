Inside His Excellency’s mind

The proud descendants of those First Coolies

Okay, okay friends. You’re absolutely correct. I Fenty am no psychiatrist, no psychologist, no psychotherapist or psychoanalyst.

So what am I attempting with today’s lead issue about His Excellency’s mind? Most likely and definitely a superior mind compared to mine? Well I’ll explain in the following paragraph.

The only exposure I’ve had to the study of psychology was an Educational Psychology class in teacher training (1964 to 1966). And an intensive little course it was on classroom psychology about the workings of the mind – both children’s and teachers. And I did try to cope when our formidable lecturer, the late Olga Bone, would explain the ID. Whew! Today as a concerned citizen who once voted (2015) for David Arthur Granger and his lot, I reserve the respectful right to wonder about and enquire publicly as to what this leader’s mind now accommodates.