Baramita toshao says threatened with arrest after asking cops to abide by COVID-19 curfew

Toshao of Baramita Sharmain Rambajue has said that she and a village councillor have been threatened with arrest after insisting that the police adhere to the precautionary measures put in place to protect the community’s residents from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

In a telephone interview, Rambajue told Stabroek News that among the precautions adopted by the council is limiting the number of persons who would be allowed to carry food supplies and fuel into the village.

She said there was no objection by residents and the police ranks identified a man who would be bringing their food supplies from Port Kaituma every two days. The council agreed and whenever the man wanted to enter the village, they allowed him.