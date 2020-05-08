COVID-19 cases now at 94, 49 tests done in last 24 hours

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have risen to 94 after an additional 49 tests overnight, according to Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Shamdeo Persaud.

In an update today on the COVID-19 situation, he also listed areas on the East Coast and East Bank where positive cases have been recorded.

An abridged version of the CMO’s address follows:

Good afternoon. I am Dr. Shamdeo Persaud, the Chief Medical Officer, MoPH and I am happy that you could join me for today’s COVID-19 update.

Here it is, Ladies and Gentlemen. Today we record one new case bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 94.

An additional 49 tests were done in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of persons tested to seven hundred and eighty-five (785); our COVID-19 deaths remain at 10. Of all positive cases, children account for 5.4%, adults 82 % and the elderly 12.6%

Congratulations to the thirty-five (35) persons who have so far recovered. Six hundred and ninety two persons (692) have tested negative and there are three (3) persons in our COVID-19 ICU, three (3) in our institutional quarantine and forty-nine (49) in isolation.

To date, our COVID-19 ICU has had 26 patients with 7 deaths being registered. Thirteen (13) persons have been transferred and three (3) persons have recovered.

In the report we have been mentioning that Region 4 has the highest number of confirmed cases and today I wish to indicate the areas on the East Coast and East Bank of Demerara where cases have been identified.

On the East Coast, positive cases were reported in

· Atlantic Gardens

· Friendship

· Golden Grove

· Good Hope

· Lusignan

· Plaisance

· Strathsphey

And on the East Bank

· Diamond

· Grove

· Land of Canan

· Providence

· Timehri