Jonas questions motive behind ministry request for COVID-19 testing

Questioning if an attempt is afoot to “sideline” certain persons during the ongoing recount of votes cast at the March 2nd polls, Chairman of A New and United Guyana (ANUG) and attorney Timothy Jonas yesterday revealed that he has been contacted by the Public Health Ministry to undergo testing for COVID-19.

Jonas, who said he was told by the ministry that the request was made based on reports that he exhibited respiratory symptoms, dismissed the reports and said he would continue to participate in the process after obtaining certification from his own doctor to verify that he has no symptoms.

Jonas participated in the national recount being conducted at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Thursday.