One new COVID-19 case confirmed as testing ramps up

Guyana continues to record few to no increases in the amount of confirmed cases of COVID-19, even as testing has been ramped up.

On Friday afternoon it was revealed by the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shamdeo Persaud that the number of confirmed cases only increased by one, bringing Guyana’s total number of cases to 94.

This was revealed during the daily COVID-19 update released by the Ministry of Public Health, in which Persaud said that some 49 more tests were conducted, bringing the total number of persons tested for the disease to 785.

The number of persons so far recovered from the virus now stands at 35, while the number of deaths as a result of the virus remains at 10. Three persons remain in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, with three in institutional quarantine and 49 in institutional isolation.