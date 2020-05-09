Five to vie for inaugural Mr India Guyana title

The Miss/Mrs/Teen/Mr India Guyana Organization this week introduced the five contenders who will vie for the inaugural Mr India Guyana title this year. Despite being unable to launch on May 5 as planned owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, contenders and organizers are still anticipating the competition.

The five men who are set to make history are: Avishkar Jaikaran, Mario Moonsammy, Paul Andrew Dwarka, Ranjeet Bramnarain and Shazam Somwar.

In a release, the India Guyana Pageant Organization said, “The organization believes that this platform will be a solid support system in allowing our men of Indian origin to better be equipped with our traditional values and actively share these teachings to the wider community.