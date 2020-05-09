Taking small steps

Many of us already have new healthy habits emerging as a result of the lockdown. Though I don’t have too many new habits, some of my old ones have become bolstered. With COVID- 19 putting additional pressure on our supply chains, I am personally reading more labels, questioning all of our dietary habits, opting out from nearly all bio produce and trying to reduce items I have been hearing are unhealthy for a long time.

Making a complete switch is radical and something I am not so sure I am personally capable of doing. A life without chicken curry with a hot dhal puri seems so lonely. I have always been amazed at the dietary habits of vegetarians. My father is one and my little brother was groomed from birth to be one (he ate meat in his late teens).