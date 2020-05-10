Carter Center can return if it goes through ‘right channels,’ complies with COVID rules -Harmon

The Carter Center can return to Guyana to observe the national recount of votes if it requests permission through the right channels and complies with the measures in place to prevent the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), according to government spokesman Joseph Harmon.

“If you are coming from overseas, you have to be tested and you have to have a certificate that is valid, I believe, for seven days or so. If you do not have that and you get permission and you come here you have to be quarantined for 14 days,” Harmon said in response to question posed by Sunday Stabroek yesterday outside the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

Harmon, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National COVID-19 Taskforce Secretariat, told the media yesterday that his government has nothing against the elections observer group.