Port Mourant quick Cameron eager to represent Guyana

For many young cricketers in Guyana a Cricket Guy Inc., Academy contract is seen as a stepping stone towards representing the country and an inch closer to earning a West Indies cap. This dream is the same for 24-year-old pacer, Demetri Cameron.

Known to many of his teammates at Port Mourant Cricket Club and opponents in the Berbice circuit as ‘Rabada’ due to the similarities between himself and South African pacer, Kagiso Rabada, the tall, slender seamer is eager to be drafted into the academy.

Cameron, who is stuck in Trinidad and Tobago due to the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic which shut down the local borders two months ago, picked up 12 wickets in two matches before the season ended prematurely.