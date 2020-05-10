Something rotten in the State

For 30 years I have published a column in the Stabroek News every week. On two Sundays recently I missed columns in order to lament the terrible damage being done to Guyana by the crude attempts to rig the tabulation of the recent election results.

Now I am removing a column I supplied this Sunday because the obstructions put in the way of a rapid, fair and credible re-tally have multiplied and grown more crude and desperate and publishing an ordinary column does not seem as important as registering a protest and a plea in the light of the rapidly increasing damage inflicted on the economy, the social and political fabric, the regional and international standing, the very psyche of the nation.

Why are these merit-less and unpatriotic few who claim to have won the election putting so many obstacles – some of laughable absurdity – in the way of a recount which will, presumably, confirm their “victory”? Obviously because they know full well that in the reality of our precious democracy they have lost and they refuse to give up power however circumscribed that power may be by regional and international rejection and disapproval and whatever the terrible cost is to the nation. They are all Lords Baelish of the Game of Thrones – they would burn the country if only they could be Kings of the Ashes.

Do they hope by their increasingly crude assaults on democracy to get the elections scrapped? That seems to be the intention. But surely that would be nothing more nor less than a higher and more flagrant form of rigging? I cannot believe they will be allowed to get away with that!

Why does the President not lead the way in restoring at least something of Guyana’s shattered regional and international reputation? Why does he put up with the stalling and obfuscation which is destroying our democracy and prospects?

Something is very, very rotten in the State. Sadly, it is not Prince Hamlet’s Denmark we are talking about – it is Guyana which is suffering this humiliating fate.