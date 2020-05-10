Discovering new passions

Has this time at home made you reevaluate what it is you really want to be doing in life? Do you find that you’re asking yourself more profound questions, like, what your purpose in life is and what your passions truly are? It’s been well over a month since we have been in social distancing mode and now more than ever we begin to reflect on life, our purpose and what really matters.

Many have acknowledged the importance of having a job solely to cover financial needs but not necessarily because they enjoy what they do. In fact, many have begun to question during this time of reflection whether what they’ve been doing is what they are really passionate about.

Perhaps this time at home has made some realise that while “being out “ earning money is necessary, they’d much rather be working from home doing something which they find pleasure in and for which they have a passion. Maybe the thought has crossed your mind to have a home office where you have your virtual meetings because you’d much rather be your own time keeper. Or you have developed a newfound joy in the arts (painting, reading, writing, cooking, or dancing). Or perhaps you decided to start farming and gardening and you fell in love. And what about those who have just gotten so used to spending time with their loved ones that they have come to see the true value in love and friendship at a time like this.

Whatever it is that you have taken a new liking to, don’t feel bad or guilty about it. Life changes and so do circumstances and people tend to go with the tides of change because in order for us to grow, we must allow ourselves to be open to new experiences and adventures.

So although you have a newfound love for something totally different from what your “real work” is, keep at it and remember that it’s okay to dream big and follow your passions. Not everything in life is about money. You might think, ‘I love the arts but I can’t make a living from it.’ But most times our passions have nothing to do with riches. Finding a new passion doesn’t have to mean doing away with what brings you financial stability, it simply means adding new pleasure and variety to your life by engaging in a new experience.

If you are one of those people who is open to new ideas and experiences and can’t quite figure out what your passion might be, the following might help:

■ What you’re good at: It’s not good enough to be good at something but not like it. Think of the things that you can do but that you love doing and do them! Or maybe it’s something that you want to improve on because you have a passion for it.

■ Childhood joys: If you’re still having a hard time figuring it out, take a jog down memory lane and try to remember what fascinated you as a child—something that you did and were good at that gave you pure joy and happiness.

■ Be confident in your abilities: The only person holding you back from achieving your goals is you. We are often our biggest barriers as we tend to find every reason why we can’t or shouldn’t do something. If you love it, go after it. As the saying goes: “better to have tried and failed than not to have tried at all.” Avoid negativity and be cognisant that there will be envious people who will try to attack you and bring you down but once you believe in yourself, you will be unstoppable.

■ Surround yourself with positivity: It’s always a good idea to be surrounded by people who can help us grow and see the potential in us that we fail to see for ourselves. Having a good support system of people who uplift and support you will inspire you beyond words. Having constant positive energy around you not only allows you to grow but it helps you to become more selfless; seeing the potential in others and freeing you from any form of envy which in turn allows you to be truly happy for the achievements of others.

Alicia Roopnaraine is a Psychologist at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation’s Psychiatric Department. You can send questions or comments to her at aliciaroopnaraine@gmail.com