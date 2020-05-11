COVID-19 cases now at 104

The number of persons with COVID-19 surged by seven overnight to 104.

Deaths remain at 10 while the number of persons in the Intensive Care Unit has risen from five to six.

Tests have been conducted on 914 persons, an increase of 62 overnight.

In recent days, there have been concerns about the spread of the virus to the Palms Geriatric Home. The 10th person to die from COVID-19 was an elderly male from there and at least one other person has tested positive. Residents and staff who were in contact with him have been quarantined.