Eleven-year-old girl still in COVID-19 quarantine after 56 days

An 11-year-old girl remains in quarantine for COVID-19 after several positive tests but her family is hoping she could be discharged soon.

The child’s mother Roshanie Singh Baboolall, who has since tested negative for the virus is staying with her. It is unclear if the child is receiving counselling as this would be one of those cases where it would be needed.

The girl is among a number of the relatives of Guyana’s first reported COVID-19 case, Ratna Baboolall, who were tested for the virus. Ratna Baboolal passed away at the Georgetown Public Hospital on March 11th.