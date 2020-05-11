US just wants result that reflects will of people

The United States has reiterated that it has no interest in any political party here and just wants a government which is elected credibly and reflects the will of this country’s citizenry, Director of the Office of Caribbean Affairs at the US State Department, Katherine Dueholm says.

“The US has no preference in the outcome of this process, only that it represents the views of the Guyanese people,” Dueholm last week told an online forum organised by the group Guyana International Inclusive Alliance (GIIA).

While she did not name the Carter Center, which was unable to send an observer here last Monday, Dueholm said that her government still hopes that international groups could still enter the country and be a part of the process. .”Some of you know that some of the international observers who were not permitted to return we are hopeful that they will be,” she said as she explained that nonpartisan observers do nothing but add credibility to the process.